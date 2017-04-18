Youth equipped with technical expertise asset for country: Zubair

KARACHI, April 18 (APP): The Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, Tuesday said that youth equipped with technical skills were an asset for the country.

He was talking to a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Technical and Vocational Education.

The delegation led by the chief of the Committee, Aman Pir, called on the Governor Sindh at the Governor House here.

Muhammad Zubair said that the government in collaboration with industrialists and academic institutions is imparting technical skills to youngsters so as to provide them with employment opportunities and meet the requirements of markets.

He stated that dissemination of quality education as well as provision of practical training is also of immense benefit.

The Governor said, “We all want to see Pakistan a developed, strong and prosperous country.”

He stated that China is also playing a prominent role towards the progress of Pakistan and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an example of this cooperation.

With this, the human resource development has also become very significant and efforts have also been made in this regard with the setting up of technical boards, he added.

He also asked the FPCCI to come up with the provision of scholarships.

The delegation assured the Governor of every assistance on the part of the FPCCI.

The delegation included Nageen Rizvi, Raymond Huang and Tan See Leng from Singapore, besides Ahsen Mashkoor, Haris Khawaja, Sameer Chamadia, Fawad Hashmi, Hammad Tahir, Azmat Hafeez Shaikh, Dr. Israr Azam, Dr. Masroor Ahmed and Shafiq Zain.