Youth drama festival in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, April 8 (APP): Youth from different educational institutes and theater clubs staged three theater play on the second day of the Youth Drama Festival here at PNCA Auditorium.

The festival is part of PNCA’s Repertory Theatre section who has been providing hundreds of youngsters with the opportunity to appear before an audience on the National Stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that takes place at the PNCA Auditorium every year.

A total of 117 educational institutes from Rawalpindi and Islamabad were invited to the festival, and the 12 best productions have been selected to be performed before the jury in Youth Drama festival,2017

Islamabad College for Boys, G -6/3 staged a play’ Randha e Dargha’ on the plight of transgender who have been stigmatized and marginalized in our society due to their sexual identity.

The second comedy play `chacha tarki’ was presented by youth theater group’ Dramaybaaz’. The play character revolves around the struggle of an older age `chacha’ who is in search of marriage.

The third play of the day was `Hamsiya, performed by Institute of Space Technology based on the two lives of two neighbors: A religious leader and a singer(meerasi).

The jury consists of Professor Shahid Masood, Shoaib Khaliq and Shaista Hanif who will judge the plays presented by different institute and youth club for the awards in different categories.

Three plays will be staged on Sunday: `Matah e Gharor’ by Federal Urdu University,’Dr. Salahuddin’ by National University of Medical Sciences, Rawalpindi and `Ghor piya koi aur’ by Ahina Theater Group, Islamabad.