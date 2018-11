PESHAWAR, Nov 10 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said the publication of a ‘draft audit’ report of the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) highlighting alleged irregularities in the Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) was a conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led governments in the province and at the Center.