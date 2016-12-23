Yousaf stresses to allocate budget for mainstreaming seminaries

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and

Inter Faith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Friday emphasized on

allocation of proper budget for mainstreaming and upgradation of seminaries, as per the latest educational trends.

He said the government has constituted a ‘National Ulema and Mashaikh Council’ comprising of religious scholars from different school of thoughts for modernizing seminaries’ syllabus and education system.

He was chairing a meeting along with Minister of State for Federal Education, Professional Training, Interior and Narcotics Control, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman to review National Action Plan (NAP).

Sardar Yousaf said the process of registration of seminaries should be simple and easy, adding funds should be allocated for madaras in budget for the upgradation of its educational system.

The officials of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) briefed the ministers about the registration and regularization of seminaries according to NAP.

Sardar Yousaf said government formed National Ulema and Mashaikh Council to promote interfaith and inter sectarian harmony in the country and constituted a curriculum committee to remove hate material from the syllabus of religious seminaries.

The council would soon submit its recommendations to ministry of religious affairs, the minister added.

Baligh said the government is taking steps for geo mapping of Madaras and raising standard of education of madaras at par with other educational institutions.

Baligh said registration of Madaras was provincial subject and his ministry would hold meeting with Inter Provincial Coordination ministry in this regard.

Baligh directed NACTA officials to provide details of 32000 Madaras and age wise number of students who are getting education there.