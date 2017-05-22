Younus Khan accorded warm welcome on return to Karachi

KARACHI, May 22 (APP): Pakistan’s legend cricketer Younus Khan

was accorded a very welcome on his return to Karachi on Monday.

He was received at the Airport among others by the president of

the Karachi City Cricket Association (KCCA), Prof. Ejaz Farooqi,

Caretaker of National Stadium Karachi, Arshad Khan, Senator Shahi

Syed and a large number of cricket fans.

Younus Khan, the first Pakistani batsman to milestone of scoring

10,000 Test runs, was garlanded and profusely showered flower petals. Greetings slogans were also raised by the supporters and Cricket fans on the occasion.

The legend cricketer who had announced his retirement, in his

remarks said that he was ready to serve the game of cricket in the

time ahead.

He also thanked the large number of people who had turned up at

the Karachi Airport to greet him.

Younus Khan said that his services would always be available for

Pakistan.

From the airport, Younus Khan was taken to his residence at Steel Town

in a form of a procession.