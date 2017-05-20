Younis Khan’s career celebrated at Lords

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Famous Pakistani Cricketer Younis

Khan’s career was celebrated at Lords Cricket Ground of London.

This farewell event took place at The Long Room, Lords, said

a press release issued here on Saturday.

A large number of cricket fans, players of the national

cricket team, members of the community and media persons attended

the ceremony paid rich tributes to the legendary cricketer.

In his remarks as Chief Guest, Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High

Commissioner to the UK termed him a role model for youth to emulate.

He said “Congratulations Younis Khan for ending your over 17

years cricket career in a memorable manner when team Pakistan

wrapped up the Test series with a historic win – first time on the

West Indies soil.

By becoming the first Pakistani batsman to achieve the

commendable milestone of over 10,000 runs and impressive 34

centuries and captaining the team which lifted the T-20 World Cup,

you have made history and made the Pakistanis proud.”

Younis Khan expressed resolve that he would continue to serve

cricket in Pakistan.

He said it was a great honour for him to have played cricket

for Pakistan and cross the milestone of 10,000 runs.

He also thanked the people of Pakistan for their love and

support throughout his cricket career.

The High Commissioner commended the organizers of the event

for putting this befitting farewell event together.