Youngsters club victorious in Football match

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Youngsters Club defeated Youth Power by 5-4 goals on penalty kick on the opening day of Islamabad Jashan-i-Azadi Football Tournament here at Rover Football Ground. President, Islamabad Football Association (IFA), Muhammad Saleem Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion and inaugurated the two-week long tournament.

IFA Secretary, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, Associate Secretary, Syed Zakar Hussain Naqvi and Secretary Quaid-i-Azam Club Ghulam Rasool were also present on the occasion.

Both teams fought well and remained 0-0 draw at the end of the first half. In the 30 minutes of the 2nd half, Taha scored a goal for Youngsters Club and Waseem equalised the match by 1-1 in 37th minutes.

The decision of the match was decided on penalty kicks. Five penalty kicks were given to each team. On penalty kicks, Youngsters Club scored five goals while four were scored by the loser team. The goalkeeper of Youngsters Club, Ahsan played outstanding and saved three penalty shoots.

Referee Shafqat supervised the match and were assisted by Shamoon and Ali. IFA Secretary, Sharafat Hussain said a total of 30 teams are taking part in the tournament which are divided into two groups.

One team from each group will qualify final. The tournament is being played on knock out basis under under FIFA rules.