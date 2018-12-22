Young generation precious asset of country: Shah Farman

SWABI, Dec 22 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing all available resources for the provision of quality education in the province.

Addressing the Parents Day ceremony at Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi, he said young generation was a precious asset of the country and added that they should come forward to play their due role in the country’s development and bring positive changes in society.

Shah Farman said Cadet colleges were playing a pivotal role in the promotion of quality education in the province and emphasis on the need to further improve the standard of education in our collages. Later, the governor distributed awards among the cadets.