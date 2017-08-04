Youme-e-Shuhada-e-Police observed with reverence

RAWALPINDI, Aug 4 (APP);- Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day) was observed here on Friday and showered glowing tributes to police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives for protection of the motherland.

The day dawned with special prayers in Mosques for eternal peace of the departed souls. The main function was held here at Police Lines that was addressed by District and Session Judge Rawalpindi Sohail Nisar as chief guest.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Irfan Tariq, Superintendent Police Headquarters Amir Abullah Khan Niazi, Divisional SPs, MPAs, Zaib un Nisa and Lubna Hameed, President Rawalpindi Bar, martyrs’ families, representatives of trade unions, police officers and constables were present on the occasion.

Rawalpindi district police on the special directive of Inspector General Punjab Police organized a function to pay tributes to the martyrs. A police contingent presented salute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace in the society.

The District and Session Judge, RPO, CPO, Zaib un Nisa, Lubna Hameed and martyr’s family members laid floral wreaths at martyr’s monument and offered fateha for the martyrs souls.

District and Session Judge Sohail Nasir on the occasion said, martyrs are alive and would be remembered forever. Police officials have remained at the forefront in the war against terrorism and rendered numerous sacrifices, he added.

The RPO said, nation is observing Youm-e-Shahuda-e-Police day and it is a big day for the cops. He said, police officials who rendered their lives to protect people would not be forgotten. The martyrs sacrificed their lives for the nation and to protect its freedom. He presented salute to the parents of the martyrs.

The RPO said, “Our doors are open for martyr’s families and in case of any problem they can contact us.”

He said, the Police have shown extra courage by foiling a large number of terrorism incidents.

The Police is proud of its “Shuhada” and pledge that it would always keep their honor high. “We would never forget their ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty and would look after the bereaved families in every manner”.

Addressing the participants the CPO said, the nation cannot forget the supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyrs and “we are standing with the families of the martyrs”.