Youm-i-Takbeer observed with national zeal

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): The nation celebrated Youm-i-Takbeer with zeal and fervour on Sunday, commemorating the historic event when it successfuly conducted a series of nuclear tests in the Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province on May 28, 1998 and made the country’s defence impregnable.

With demonstration of atomic capabilities, Pakistan became the first nuclear power of Islamic and 7th world power under the bold leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who stood firmly in the face of international pressure and lucrative aid offers to abandon the plan of conducting tests.

Youm-i-Takbeer, which literally means “the day when Allah Almighty’s name was exalted” is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm to remind the struggle and great odds Pakistan faced in achieving the nuclear capabilities despite international pressure.

As a result of the nuclear explosions, the nation had to endure economic sanctions imposed by the international community but it stood by its principled stand on the issue of achieving national deterrence.

To mark the day, special prayers were offered for peace, progress and propserity of the country.

Various ceremonies and seminars were organized in which eminent scientists, intellectuals, defence analysts and notable personalities paid tribute to the team of nuclear scientists who did raise Pakistan’s strategic status in the comity of nations and signified the principle of self-reliance.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party which always celebrated the day in a befitting manner, its workers and leaders celebrated Youm-i-Takbeer, arranging special gatherings and cake cutting ceremonies at various palces.

The party has the distinction of making the decision to carry out nuclear tests at Chaghi during the second tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as the country’s prime minister.

Radio Pakistan and television channels broadcast special programmes in which defence analysts, journalists, educationists, and intellectuals participated and highlighted significance of the day.