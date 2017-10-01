Youm-i-Ashur observed with due reverence

KARACHI, Oct 1 (APP): As elsewhere, Youm-i-Ashur- the 10th of Muharram, was observed in the metropolis on Sunday with due reverence to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.
The main mourning procession in Karachi was taken out in the morning from Nishter Park after a Majalis that was addressed by Allama Shahanshah Hussain Naqvi.
The participants offered the `Namaz-i-Zuhrain’ at the Tibet
Centre near Saddar.
After passing through its traditional route the procession
culminated in evening at Husanian Iranian, Kharadar peacefully.
The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) made foolproof security
arrangements on the occasion.
The entire route was sealed with the containers to check the
entry of any unauthorized persons.
Sharp shooters of police were posted on top the buildings
along the route of the main mourning procession in the
metropolis.
The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied
by the Home Minister, Suhail Anwar Siyal and Inspector General of
Police (IGP) A.D. Khawaja, visited the main mourning procession
and inspected the security arrangements.
Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Maj. Gen.
Muhammad Saeed, also visited, reviewed the security
arrangements and expressed his satisfaction.
Some 10,000 policemen and 6,000 Rangers personnel were
deployed for the security duty.
The mobile telephone service in the city remained suspended
since morning. There was also restriction on pillion riding in
the metropolis as part of the security measures.
The main mourning procession was also monitored through the
close circuit television cameras.
Various social welfare organizations had set up `Sabeels’
along the route of the procession to offer water, `Sharbat’,
`Langar’ and `Niaz’ etc.
Medical camps were also established for making available any
required assistance to the participants. People also gave blood
donations.
There was also a free shuttle service for the elderly, women
and children.
Arrangements were also made by the traffic police for the
smooth flow of traffic.
