Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal, zest

LAHORE, May 28 (APP): Yaum-e-Takbeer was celebrated

across the country on Sunday with zeal and zest to mark

the nuclear tests day of Pakistan.

Pakistan carried out nuclear tests on this day in 1998

on the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the

then prime minister of the country, in response to the Indian

nuclear explosions.

Special prayers were offered in mosques and other holy

places for progress and prosperity of the country, supremacy

of constitution and eradication of terrorism.

Different organisations arranged special programmes and

functions to highlight the importance of the day. A special

session was also organised by Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) at

Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan, here in this regard.

In his address, NPT chairman and former president Muhammad

Rafique Tarar said that Youm-e-Takbeer was one of the most important

days of country’s history, as it made Pakistan unbeatable in terms of defence and the foiled designs of its enemies forever.

He said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a day of pride for not only

Pakistanis but also for the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said the most important message of the day was that the

nation will not allow anyone to get in the way of progress of

Pakistan.

The NPT chairman congratulated the nation and termed

Youm-e-Takbeer a day of jubilation. He paid tributes to

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over his daring approach

despite pressure from the world powers.

Being a witness to the situation, the NPT chairman said

he did not find Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hesitant in taking

a decision about the nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.

Lt-Gen (R) Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Justice (R) Khalil-ur-Rehman

Khan, intellectuals, teachers, journalists, students and workers

of Muslim League attended the session.