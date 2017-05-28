Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal, zest

LAHORE, May 28 (APP): Yaum-e-Takbeer was celebrated
across the country on Sunday with zeal and zest to mark
the nuclear tests day of Pakistan.
Pakistan carried out nuclear tests on this day in 1998
on the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the
then prime minister of the country, in response to the Indian
nuclear explosions.
Special prayers were offered in mosques and other holy
places for progress and prosperity of the country, supremacy
of constitution and eradication of terrorism.
Different organisations arranged special programmes and
functions to highlight the importance of the day. A special
session was also organised by Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) at
Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Pakistan, here in this regard.
In his address, NPT chairman and former president Muhammad
Rafique Tarar said that Youm-e-Takbeer was one of the most important
days of country’s history, as it made Pakistan unbeatable in terms of defence and the foiled designs of its enemies forever.
He said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a day of pride for not only
Pakistanis but also for the entire Muslim Ummah.
He said the most important message of the day was that the
nation will not allow anyone to get in the way of progress of
Pakistan.
The NPT chairman congratulated the nation and termed
Youm-e-Takbeer a day of jubilation. He paid tributes to
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif over his daring approach
despite pressure from the world powers.
Being a witness to the situation, the NPT chairman said
he did not find Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hesitant in taking
a decision about the nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.
Lt-Gen (R) Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Justice (R) Khalil-ur-Rehman
Khan, intellectuals, teachers, journalists, students and workers
of Muslim League attended the session.
