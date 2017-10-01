Youm-e-Ashur observed under tight security; 7000 cops deployed

RAWALPINDI, Oct 1 (APP): Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, observed

here on Sunday with solemnity and religious sanctity to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions for the supreme sacrifices rendered by them at Karbala for the cause of truth, justice and righteousness.

7000 cops were deployed to guard 63 ‘Zuljinah’ and mourning processions

and 113 Majalis of Ashura. The contingents of Rangers were also deployed in the city besides police personnel to make security arrangements foolproof. 10 companies of Pak Army remained on standby position to tackle any situation.

Six big processions were taken out here under stringent security

measures.

The ‘Ashura’ processions of the city including procession of Ashiq

Hussain Imambargah of Taili Mohalla, Imam Bargah Hifazit Ali Shah Bohar Bazar, first gathered at the Imambargah Maqbool Hussain and after passing through traditional routes the main procession culminated at the ‘Qadeemi’ Imambargah.

Strict security measures were adopted for the security of the main

mourning procession and complete route was fully covered by the security personnel, which passed through the traditional route of Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, College Road, Liaquat Road, Bhabra Bazaar, Committee Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Bara Market and Banni Chowk. The mourners performed ‘zanjir zani’. A large number of ‘sabeels’ of water and milk, including ‘langar’, were arranged for the mourners.

The major ‘Zuljinah’ and ‘Maatmi’ processions were also appeared from

Gora Syedan, Shahpur, Jhangi Syedan, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Shakrial, Sihala, Dhama Syedan, Dhoke Juma, Gorakhpur, Girja Village, Adiala Road, Shah Piyara, Shah Chan Chiragh, Shah Nazar Bridge, Dhoke Awan and other areas.

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner, Talat Mahmood Gondal, the

administration ensured presence of doctors and ambulances on all traditional routes to provide first aid to the mourners.

Rescue 1122 staffers and Civil Defence officials were also present on

the occasion to provide necessary assistance to the mourners. Walk-through gates were installed besides extra-ordinary security arrangements at the sites of ‘majalis’ and ‘imambargahs’ to maintain security.

Over 1000 Police personnel were present along all the main mourning

procession route. Security officials were deployed on the rooftops of nearby buildings and along roadsides to avoid any untoward incident.

Hospitals were directed to remain alert for any emergency situation and

provide relief to the mourners.

Besides air surveillance by Army helicopters during Zuljinah

processions, 7000 police personnel were deployed in the district for the security of the processions and worship places already declared highly sensitive on Ashura.

As many as 10,000 security personnel were deployed in Rawalpindi region

on Ashura. Total 209 mourning processions were taken out in Rawalpindi region including 65 of Chakwal district, 49 of Attock district and 30 of Jhelum district.

Special checking of the routes was completed before start of the

processions and bomb disposal squad cleared the routes.

The route of the main procession of Ashura was sealed completely and

streets on the route of the processions were also barricaded. The main Zuljinah procession of the city was given a ‘box formation’ security. Police personnel, including Elite Force commandos, special branch personnel, bomb disposal experts, women police personnel and Punjab Constabulary were deployed for the security of Ashura processions.

The entry of the participants of the processions was allowed through

walk-through gates while no vehicle was permitted entry into the processions. Parking of vehicles was allowed 200-meter away from the processions and imambargahs. Pillion riding was banned in the district. Mobile phone service and Metro bus service remained suspended on Ashura. Mobile service restored after the Ashura main procession culminated.

According to Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, foolproof security

arrangements were made for Ashura. A central control room was set up at Municipal Corporation Office to monitor the processions and coordinate with the police deployments. Over 450 night vision Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras were installed at different points in the city. He informed that experts of law enforcement agencies remained present in the control room and monitored the city situation.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police had chalked out a separate traffic

plan to facilitate the mourners and Ashura processions. A control room was also set up at the traffic headquarters.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, the traffic

was diverted on 48 different routes of the city while 547 Traffic Wardens 23 junior Wardens under the supervision of seven DSPs and 22 Inspectors were deployed on city roads.

As part of the security measures, entry of vehicular traffic from

Committee Chowk to Iqbal Road was strictly banned. No vehicle was allowed on DAV college road and Iqbal road. The public transport for City Saddar Road was diverted to Mohanpura road and traffic from Novelty cinema reached Pirwadhai through Kashmiri bazaar. Traffic coming from Gunjmandi was diverted to TB hospital, Pirwadhai and Dhoke Dalal.

According to District Emergency Officer, Rescue 1122, more than 400

rescuers remained on special duties in Rawalpindi district control room, emergency rescue stations with 25 fully equipped emergency ambulances, 12 fire vehicles, five special vehicles and two water boozers. 20 mobile rescue teams moved with Ashura processions. A comprehensive plan was formulated to provide first aid and on the spot pre-hospital medical care to the mourners while seriously injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals. Emergency officers including trained doctors were supervising the arrangements.