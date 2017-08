YMCA to hold hockey match to mark 70th Independence Day anniversary

KARACHI, Aug 12 (APP): Youngmen Christian Association (YMCA) is organizing a

hockey match in collaboration of Pakistan Hockey Federation on August 14 here at Edhi

Hockey Stadium at 4:00 pm.

A number offormer Olympians & International Hockey stars produced by

YMCA Hockey Club have been invited to take part in the match.

Two teams had been formed namely Ustad Masroor Ali Khan and

DSP (R) Abid Hussain for the match.

The team comprises: Ahmed Alam, Asif Ahmed Khan, Ayaz Mehmood,

Kamran Ashraf, Sohail Abbas, Ejaz Horani, Farooq Khan, Raees

Ahmed, Shoaib Rafat, Waseef Ur Rehman, Irshad Haider, Aneel Mumtaz, Maqsood

Ahmed, Mansoor Haider, Anil Mumtaz and Moin Alam.

The second team comprising: Shahid Ali Khan, Mumtaz Haider, Pervaiz

Iqbal, Shabbir Ahmed, Latif Yar Khan, Zulfiqar Hussain, Shahrukh

Shaikh, Rehmat Ali, Shakir Ali, Shahid Jafri, Fayyaz Haider, Fredie Septal, Mazhar

Mohammad, Abuzar Umrao, jawed Imran and Nadeem Junior.