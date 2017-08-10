YFK to highlight Kashmir issue on 70th I-Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK),

while celebrating the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, would

highlight the `unfinished agenda of partition: Kashmir Conflict,’ in

front of the young generation of Pakistan at its cultural event

scheduled on Friday, August 11.

The YFK, in collaboration with Youth Parliament will organize

a cultural event to mark the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, a YFK press statement

issued here Thursday said.

The event would feature culture and story of different regions

of Pakistan to make the students realize the importance of

independence.

The YFK, while representing Kashmir, would present story of

culture and resistance to promote awareness about Kashmir issue

among the masses.

Among others, the event would be participated by Senator,

Sehar Kamran, Former Deputy Speaker AJ&K Assembly, Shaheen Kosar

Dar, President Gomal Foundation Brig (R) Aslam Khan and Senior

Hurriyat Leader, Altaf Hussain Wani.