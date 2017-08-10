YFK to highlight Kashmir issue on 70th I-Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK),
while celebrating the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, would
highlight the `unfinished agenda of partition: Kashmir Conflict,’ in
front of the young generation of Pakistan at its cultural event
scheduled on Friday, August 11.
The YFK, in collaboration with Youth Parliament will organize
a cultural event to mark the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, a YFK press statement
issued here Thursday said.
The event would feature culture and story of different regions
of Pakistan to make the students realize the importance of
independence.
The YFK, while representing Kashmir, would present story of
culture and resistance to promote awareness about Kashmir issue
among the masses.
Among others, the event would be participated by Senator,
Sehar Kamran, Former Deputy Speaker AJ&K Assembly, Shaheen Kosar
Dar, President Gomal Foundation Brig (R) Aslam Khan and Senior
Hurriyat Leader, Altaf Hussain Wani.
