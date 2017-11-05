Year 2017 witnesses marked decline in sectarian terrorism incidents

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP)::Pakistan has witnessed a visible decline in sectarian terrorism with reporting of only two such incidents during this year as compared to 185 in 2012.

During last seven years, total 676 incidents of sectarian terrorism were reported, of which 70 were recorded during 2011,

185 in 2012, 127 in 2013, 176 in 2014, 79 in 2015, 37 during 2016 and two such incidents in 2017.

Statistics issued by Interior Division regarding implementation status of National Action Plan (NAP) till August this year

on Sunday revealed that 937 Uniform Resource Locators (URLs), 10 websites of Proscribed Organizations (POs) against

abuse of Internet and Social Media have been blocked under steps to dismantling communication networks of terrorists.

About steps ensuring against re-emergence of Proscribed Organizations (POs), the data showed that the number of such organizations was 63, three were under-surveillance, 8,333 persons were on 4th Schedule ATA and number of movement restrictions was 2,052 while 5023 accounts were also freezed.

The data showed that NACTA was also being further strengthened. Total number of terrorists executed under ATA/PPC

was 483, while 11 Special Trial Courts were notified and 388 cases had been transferred to them.

Regarding implementation about choking of finances of terrorists, the data revealed that total 777 Hawala/Hundi cases

were registered out of which 201 were under investigation and 345 under trial while 102 accused were convicted and 33

were acquitted. The recovered amount was Rs. 1,321 million and 1,060 were arrested.

Moreover, the data showed that total 336 Anti-Money-Laundering cases were registered of which 136 were under

investigation and 147 under trial. The number of arrests was 483.

Under the Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs), the data revealed that 176 were received from Financial Monitoring

Unit (FMU), of which 32 were converted into cases, 14 were closed and 130 were under inquiry.

A Counter Terrorism Finance Unit was also being established in the provinces while a draft bill – Anti-Money Laundering

Act had been prepared.

The data said Karachi Operation had achieved significant success by reduction in crime rates which included 98 per cent decrease in terrorism, 97 per cent decline in target killings, 87 per cent in murders and 52 per cent in robberies. Around 33,378 weapons were also recovered during the on-going operation.

Moreover, with regard to resolving issues of Afghan refugees, the data showed that federal cabinet had approved

repatriation and management policy in this regard while validation of POR cards was made up to December 31, 2017.

Visas forms were also developed while tripartite agreement for voluntary repatriation has been extended for one more

year. The Ministry of SAFRON in consultation with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has finalized

an operational plan for documentation of unregistered Afghan refugees. Draft National Refugee Law has been developed

and shared with relevant stakeholders.

With regard to dismantling communication network of terrorists, the data showed that 98.3 million SIMs were blocked while Biometric Verification System (BVS) had been put in place for issuance of new ones.

The data revealed that strict implementation of ban regarding glorification of terrorists on media was being enforced.

Moreover, the data highlighted the steps taken regarding registration and regulation of Madaris (religious seminaries) and revealed that provincial governments had undertaken geo-mapping of Madaris, on the standard parameters.

Moreover, two separate registration and data forms for madaris have been developed while committees under

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and Higher Education Commission (HEC) were formed

for grant of equivalence degree awarding status to Wafaqs.

The data said the Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) was also established and their strength included 500 in Islamabad

Capital Territory (ICT), 4,300 in Punjab, 728 in Sindh, 1,000 in Balochistan, 2,080 in KP, 168 in Gilgit Baltistan and 260 in

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

With regard to steps against religious persecution, the statistics showed that data collection is in progress and would be

verified. After then it would be put for further action.

Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have registered 1353 cases, nabbed 2,528 persons and 70 shops were sealed under

steps to counter hate speech, extremist literature and misuse of loudspeaker. Under misuse of loudspeaker, 17,795 cases

were registered, 18,520 persons were arrested and 7942 equipments were confiscated.

The data further revealed that visibility of armed militias and display of weapons were curtailed. Around 2,127 terrorists

were killed while 5884 terrorists were arrested.

The federal cabinet has approved, in principle, recommendations of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms

committee under FATA reforms.

About steps taken towards reconciliation in Balochistan, the data showed that surrender and reconciliation/rehabilitation

of Ferraris was under progress.

With regard to revamping Criminal Justice System, the data showed that it pertains to provincial governments, however,

NACTA was preparing a Package of Reforms which would be presented to Federal Government and, if approved, would be

circulated to the provinces for adoption.

Meanwhile, when contacted, official sources said Provincial Governments are responsible for implementation of major

part of National Action Plan. Federal Government and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) also share responsibility where

directly related or requested for assistance.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are no exceptions. Their relevant departments and LEAs work exactly

in same manner as other provinces and take necessary steps to implement different components of NAP.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) coordinates between provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, AJ&K, Federal

Government Departments and LEAs for concerted efforts and befitting response to terrorist activities and compile/present comprehensive reports/ status of NAP implementation to Federal Government/Parliament.