Yaum-e-Takbeer observed in AJK

MIRPUR (AJK), May 28 (APP): Like across the country,

Youm-e-Takbeer was observed in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK)

on Sunday with a pledge to defend country against any aggression.

To mark the day, special prayers offered for peace, progress and

prosperity of the country.

The historic day of May 28 is marked with commemoration of this day of

May 28, 1998 when Pakistan, during then regime of PML-N led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif detonation of six nuclear devices in response to

five of India.

Speakers in special meetings to celebrate the historic day in various

parts of AJK renewed the pledge to lend all of the energies to make Pakistan strong and prosperous besides to safeguard inch-after-inch of the motherland by going through shoulder-to-shoulder the valiant defense forces of the country.

Strong and prosperous Pakistan in all manners including at defense and

economic sectors is the guarantee to the freedom of Kashmir. “People of Jammu & Kashmir will leave no stone unturned to make Pakistan strong, stable and prosperous besides to safeguard the security and defense of the country”, speakers including AJK minister for Sports Culture and Youth Ch. Muhammad Saeed vowed at a meeting held here Sunday, followed by a gathering by youth staged on Sunday to commemorate the historic ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ in the history of the country.