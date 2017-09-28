Yasir Shah becomes second quickest to 150 Test wickets

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Pakistan’s national team Leg-spinner Yasir Shah became the 102nd player and only the 13th from Pakistan to complete 150 wickets in Test cricket.

Yasir Shah tore into the Sri Lankan top-order batting during

the first session of the first Test at Abu Dhabi, becoming the

fastest Pakistani to bag 150 Test wickets, private news channel reported.

With two wickets during the opening session, Shah broke

Waqar Younis’ record to achieve the feat, slowing down Sri Lanka after Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat first.

Hasan Ali bowled out opener Silva, handing Pakistan the

first breakthrough of the session.

Sri Lanka were 61-3 off 28.1 overs at lunch.

Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail is making his Test debut

for Pakistan today, while the match is also Sarfraz Ahmed’s first Test as captain after Misbah’s retirement earlier this year.