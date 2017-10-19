Yao Jing appointed as new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (APP):Mr. Yao Jing has been appointed as new Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, an official of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Mr. Yao Jing, who has served as Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, will soon assume his new assignment, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and have always been maintaining good friendly relations, adding, China accords importance to its diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

He expressed the confidence that two countries will further strengthen bilateral cooperation under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Both China and Pakistan keeping in view their mutual interest will work together to bring about further development and prosperity for the people of two countries, he added.