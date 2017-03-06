Xinjiang starts replacing petroleum with electricity in fueling vehicles

BEIJING (China) March 6 (APP): Several cities in China’s Xinjiang Uygur

autonomous region had begun to replace petroleum with electricity in fueling vehicles and to replace coal with electricity in winter heating.

City authorities in Urumqi, the capital of Northwest region of China were

encouraging citizens and public service sectors to use electric vehicles to curb pollution and ease overcapacity in the power industry, sources with the Urumqi Electric Power Corporation of State Grid Monday said.

Starting this year, electric vehicles would be used for taxis, buses as well as cars and trucks for public services.

The city would ensure at least 20 percent of its new buses, taxis and other public service vehicles this year would be fueled by electricity, Liu Pengtao, a demand management specialist with the Urumqi Electric Power Corporation said.

No less than 0.3 percent of newly purchased private cars in Urumqi would be electric cars, he said adding the percentages would increase year on year and reach 80 percent and 1.2 percent respectively by 2020.

By then, the city would have about 6,500 electric vehicles that consume more than 75 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 47,500 ton.

Urumqi presently had a fleet of 1,154 electric vehicles, one charging station, one battery replacement station and 31 utility poles.

By 2020, the city would have 20 charging stations and more than 5,100 facility poles to make charging more convenient.

Xinjiang, China’s leading energy production base, had reported a huge surplus in power supply. Last year, its total power generation capacity reached 76.92 million kilowatts, nearly three times the region’s own demand for electricity.