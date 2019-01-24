BEIJING, Jan 24 (APP):Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan Embassy in China, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Thursday said the development of infrastructure, airports, railways and the road network has enhanced connectivity of Xinjiang with the rest of China and with neighboring countries.
The autonomous region is thus ready to play a critical role in the development of the Belt and Road initiative, she told the Global Times in an interview.
Xinjiang is ready to play critical role in development of Belt and Road Initiative: Mumtaz Baloch
