Xinjiang continues to strengthen anti-terrorism efforts: Senior CPC official

BEIJING, March 14 (APP):The Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region will continue to strengthen its anti-terrorism efforts due to the complicated international situation and there is no room for slacking off, Zhu Hailun, deputy party secretary of Xinjiang CPC Committee said on Wednesday.

“The battle against separatism and terrorism is a long-term and complicated one, and could be very fierce in some cases,” he said while responding to a question of APP Correspondent about the security situation in Xinjiang.

He added the region’s efforts to maintain social stability have been made “online and offline, domestically and overseas, in and out of Xinjiang.” It also mobilized the public and enhanced border control, Zhu said.

“Fighting separatism and terrorism is our utmost priority. We will continue to strike hard against such activities and win a people’s war in border control,” he added.

Zhu said while Xinjiang’s social situation has been stabilized, it is still in a phase in which terrorist activities are active and warned that the fight against separatism and terrorism is a long-term one.

Maintaining social stability and long-term peace is the goal of Xinjiang, Zhu said, having a safe and stable environment is the foundation for regional social development.

“The fight cannot be relaxed for even one second. Xinjiang people are confident that they can safeguard the stable and harmonious situation in the region and protect China’s border,” Zhu said.

“Through the joint efforts of all people, the overall social situation at present in Xinjiang has been stable and harmonious and people of all ethnic groups feel considerably safer and securer,” he added.

Zhu said, the stable social environment provides the most important conditions and most potent guarantee for Xinjiang’s economic and social development and a better life for people of all ethnic groups.

He said under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at core, Xinjiang carders and masses of all ethnic groups have every determination and confidence to ensure the overall situation in Xinjiang sustainably harmonious and stable.

A series of new anti-terrorism measures have been introduced in Xinjiang in August 2016.

They included setting up a network of police stations in all cities and townships to quickly react to any emergencies.

Significant results have been achieved in maintaining social stability in Xinjiang, which has always been the front line of China’s battle against terrorism.