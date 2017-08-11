Xiaomi overtakes Apple to lead wearable band market

BEIJING, Aug 11 (APP/Xinhua): Xiaomi overtook Apple in the global wearable band market in Q2, according to an industry analyst.

The market grew 8 percent year on year in the second quarter, Canalys said in a research report.

Xiaomi topped the market with shipments of 3.5 million units, closely followed by U.S. firm Fitbit, which shipped 3.3 million units, a 34-percent year-on-year decline, Canalys estimated.

Apple fell to third place with 2.7 million shipments.

The smartwatch market will grow in H2, driven by cellular-enabled smarwatches, with 12 million units forecast to be shipped by the end of the year, according to the report.

Xiaomi also posted record-high quarterly smartphone sales in the second quarter and aims to ship 100 million smartphones in 2018.