Xi Jinping elected into new CPC Central Committee

BEIJING, Oct 24 (APP)::Xi Jinping was elected into the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the closing session of the 19th CPC National Congress here on Tuesday.

Xi, 64, was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee.

Wang Huning, Liu Qibao, Xu Qiliang, Sun Chunlan, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Zhang Chunxian, Zhao Leji, Hu Chunhua, Li Zhanshu and Han Zheng were elected into the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).