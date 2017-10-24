Xi Jinping elected into new CPC Central Committee

BEIJING, Oct 24 (APP)::Xi Jinping was elected into the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the next five years at the closing session of the 19th CPC National Congress here on Tuesday.

Xi, 64, was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee.

The CPC elected the 19th CPC Central Committee to lead the Party for the coming five years.

Elected by 2,336 delegates at the closing session of the CPC National Congress, the new CPC Central Committee includes 204 members and 172 alternate members.

Also elected were Wang Huning, Liu Qibao, Xu Qiliang, Sun Chunlan, Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Zhang Chunxian, Zhao Leji, Hu Chunhua, Li Zhanshu and Han Zheng.

Li Keqiang, 62, was a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee. The others were all members of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee.

The 19th CPC Central Committee will elect the Political Bureau, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and the General Secretary at its first plenary session scheduled on Wednesday.

Before the formal election on Tuesday, delegates to the congress carried out preliminary elections for candidates of members and alternate members of the 19th CPC Central Committee and of members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

According to the Party Constitution, the highest leading body of the CPC is the National Congress and the Central Committee it elects, and all constituent organizations and members of the Party are subordinate to the National Congress and the Central Committee.

The CPC National Congress is held every five years.