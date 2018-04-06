Writers community urged to highlight plight of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan

Siddiqui Friday urged the writers’ community to highlight the plight of

Kashmiris, their exemplary sacrifices and struggle for independence

through the power of their pen.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of four-day Annual National Book Festival being

arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF), Irfan Siddiqui said, “International

community must fulfil its commitments and Kashmiris be given their due

right of self-determination, as per United Nations resolutions”.

Expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, Irfan Siddiqui said, “The people of Kashmir have been rendering great sacrifices for their right of independence. They

have strongly resisted against injustice and defeated aggressions with strong determination”.

He said literary persons must bring the exemplary story of Kashmiris’ struggle for

their rights and sacrifices in front of the world.

Irfan Siddiqui said “it is heartening to see that despite advent of modern

technology, people are still having a strong connection with the books. A large

number of books are written, published and sold out every year which is a

welcoming sign”.

He said last year, over 300,000 book lovers participated in the National Book

Fair and books of private publishers worth Rs. 18 million were sold out which

reflect peoples’ urge and love for books.

Irfan Siddiqui said, NBF is publishing one book daily and providing to the readers on

discounted rates.

He said a suggestion is under-consideration to give national award to the publishers who

will publish more books annually for their encouragement.

Irfan Siddiqui revealed that the Endowment Fund of Rs. 500 million created by the

former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has started generating funds which

would be utilized for the welfare of writers’ community.

He said the government will publish and promote books of those writers who cannot

afford to further promote book culture.

Irfan Siddiqui said, as per suggestion of President Mamnoon Hussain during the

previous National Book Fair, Translation Bureau (Dar ul Tarjuma) has been

established which has started translation of various books.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary, NH&LH division, Engineer Aamir Hasan

and Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed said NBF book outlets will

also be opened in five new cities to provide books on discounted rates.

They informed that NBF is also opening Kitab Ghar at Islamabad and Karachi Airports

soon.

This year, 132 book stalls have been established at the National Book Festival and

70 different colourful programmes will be held to entertain the book lovers.

NBF has entered into 46th year of performance and last year sold out

books worth Rs.335.4 million which is a landmark achievement, they said.