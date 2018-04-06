Writers community urged to highlight plight of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan
Siddiqui Friday urged the writers’ community to highlight the plight of
Kashmiris, their exemplary sacrifices and struggle for independence
through the power of their pen.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of four-day Annual National Book Festival being
arranged by National Book Foundation (NBF), Irfan Siddiqui said, “International
community must fulfil its commitments and Kashmiris be given their due
right of self-determination, as per United Nations resolutions”.
Expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people, Irfan Siddiqui said, “The people of Kashmir have been rendering great sacrifices for their right of independence. They
have strongly resisted against injustice and defeated aggressions with strong determination”.
He said literary persons must bring the exemplary story of Kashmiris’ struggle for
their rights and sacrifices in front of the world.
Irfan Siddiqui said “it is heartening to see that despite advent of modern
technology, people are still having a strong connection with the books. A large
number of books are written, published and sold out every year which is a
welcoming sign”.
He said last year, over 300,000 book lovers participated in the National Book
Fair and books of private publishers worth Rs. 18 million were sold out which
reflect peoples’ urge and love for books.
Irfan Siddiqui said, NBF is publishing one book daily and providing to the readers on
discounted rates.
He said a suggestion is under-consideration to give national award to the publishers who
will publish more books annually for their encouragement.
Irfan Siddiqui revealed that the Endowment Fund of Rs. 500 million created by the
former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has started generating funds which
would be utilized for the welfare of writers’ community.
He said the government will publish and promote books of those writers who cannot
afford to further promote book culture.
Irfan Siddiqui said, as per suggestion of President Mamnoon Hussain during the
previous National Book Fair, Translation Bureau (Dar ul Tarjuma) has been
established which has started translation of various books.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary, NH&LH division, Engineer Aamir Hasan
and Managing Director, NBF, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed said NBF book outlets will
also be opened in five new cities to provide books on discounted rates.
They informed that NBF is also opening Kitab Ghar at Islamabad and Karachi Airports
soon.
This year, 132 book stalls have been established at the National Book Festival and
70 different colourful programmes will be held to entertain the book lovers.
NBF has entered into 46th year of performance and last year sold out
books worth Rs.335.4 million which is a landmark achievement, they said.
