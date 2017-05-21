Wrestlers to take to ring in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): The third event of World Heavy Weight

Pro-Wrestling Competition is schedule to be held in Islamabad on Sunday evening (today).

The World Heavy Weight Pro Wrestling Competition has reached its last leg in Pakistan with the International wrestlers who arrived in Islamabad for a final show down in the capital.

Twenty international wrestlers, including former WWE stars Wade Barrett and Carlito, will take part in the event.

Earlier, the second session of World Heavy Weight Pro-Wrestling Competition was held at Al-Hamra Complex Lahore on Friday.

Twenty international wrestlers, including former WWE stars Wade Barrett and Carlito took part in the competition.

Islamabad police along with other law enforcement agencies have made strict security arrangements for the event and more than 500 police personnel will perform duties, the source said.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani, he said, has assigned special task to SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh for peaceful holding of the event as it is great success for the country that international players are coming to Pakistan to participate in the games.