Would go to FIFA once the court decision comes: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):The Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Monday said we would go to FIFA once the court decision comes on the national football federation (PFF).

Talking to media here at his office, he said he had always supported former PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat because of FIFA but Faisal’s remarks regarding him are not suitable. “We would write to FIFA once the court decision comes on PFF,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said after the retirement of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera the post would be advertised and a well qualified person would be roped in for the job.

“Ganjera has a great contribution for sports and he would also be considered for the job if his age does not become a matter of concern,” he said.

He said many sports matters are under process regarding holding of Quaid-e-Azam Games and the prize money to be distributed to the medal winners of various international tournaments.