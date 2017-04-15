World’s first Sufi Opera Album released by Saira Peter

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Renowned London-based Pakistani-origin

Opera Singer Saira Peter has become the first Pakistani who has released the World’s First Sufi Opera Album here Saturday.

In an exclusive talk, Saira Peter told APP that the Album featuring the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai was translated by Shah Latif Foundation Bhit Shah, Pakistan. The music of the Album was composed by Paul Knight.

She said the poetry was provided by the Custodian of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Syed Waqar Hussain Shah Sahib.

The album included nine songs Sometimes, People ask for riches, To the Banks, Listen to what Latif Says, Resplendent, Gracious One, Those who love the Lord, You are my friend and listen to what Latif says.

Saira Peter expressed the hope that the people of Pakistan would like her Album, adding her new album was in progress named ‘Saira’.

She said she was also planning her next show in Karachi. Saira Peter was inspired by Madam Noor Jahan.

She got training of opera music from Paul Knight, who was the pupil of famous music teacher Bungimen British.

She said she had planned to promote the message of peace, love and brotherhood through the poetry of Sufis among people.

She selected opera music to spread this message in Europe also.

Saira said those who listened to the Sufi poetry in opera highly appreciated it. She said after Bhitai’s poetry, she would make albums of the poetry of other Sufi poets of Pakistan specially Baba Bulleh Shah.