World’s first hydrogen hybrid tram put into operation

BEIJING, Oct 27 (APP):A hybrid electric tram powered by hydrogen and a super-capacitor started running in Tangshan, North China’s Hebei province, marking a big step in the application of green energy in public transport.

Researched and manufactured by Chinese, it is the world’s first hybrid electric tram, with hydrogen being the main power source, according to China Railway Rolling Corporation (CRRC) Tangshan Co, the maker of the tram.

“Only water will be emitted for powering the tram, thus it’s totally environmentally friendly,” said Li Ming, manager of the company’s technology department.

It is different from common electric buses or other vehicles, which are mostly powered by lithium cells, which emit pollutants when they are being produced.

The tram now operates on a 136-year-old railway in Tangshan and will be promoted to more cities at home and abroad.

With the ability to produce about 50 sets of trams each year, the company is introducing it into other cities, including Quanzhou in East China’s Fujian province, Taizhou in East China’s Zhejiang province, Tianjin, and Toronto.

According to Li, the tram, having three carriages with 66 seats, can run for 40 kilometers at a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour after being refilled with 12 kilograms of hydrogen.

“All of the technologies used in the tram are the latest in the world, with our independent intellectual property rights,” Li said.