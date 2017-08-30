World XI tour to open gates for cricket in Pakistan: Mickey Arthur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan cricket team head coach

Mickey Arthur terms World XI tour as Pakistan’s best chance to

announce that it is safe for cricket.

While talking to British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), he

said that Pakistan is a safe country to play cricket.

He said that Pakistani fans will get to see their heroes

after restoration of cricket which is great for nurturing talent

in the country.

While talking about Pakistan s current pool of players,

Arthur said that Sarfraz Ahmed is an aggressive captain and other

senior players present in the team, he can play till the next

World Cup 2019.

Arthur said that Pakistan has an immensely talented pool of

young cricketers who can play an important role for Pakistan in

the next World Cup. “We need to give these young cricketers more

opportunities in the international arena,” he said.