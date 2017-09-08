World XI tour to bring regular int’l cricket in Pakistan: Ramiz

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Former captain and renowned

commentator Ramiz Raja is optimistic that the tour by the World XI

will lead to resumption of a regular international cricket calendar

in Pakistan.

“So, when a World XI is announced to tour Pakistan, it is just

not a cricket tour. Given the circumstances it, can never be just

that. It signifies that the cricketing fraternity will not let

Pakistan be left behind”, he wrote in a column for International

Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

He was of the view that the credit for the tour must go to the

players and the ICC for braving perceptions and possible personal

pleadings by family and friends to look at the larger picture. “The

larger picture being – you need us, we need you. That is the only

essential for cricket to survive.

“Pakistan made a strong case for bringing world cricket back

home by playing impressively out of home. Wins in the UAE, rising to

No.1 in Tests, two successful editions of the PSL, and a

frustrating-to-a-magical run at the ICC Champions Trophy – take a

bow Pakistan!,” he added.

He said without playing at home in front of passionate fans,

no idols to watch live at home for youngsters, lack of lucrative

sponsorships and players battling their own mental demons- Pakistan

was determined to ride through all these storms and more and see

through the resolve of getting cricket back home. The efforts paid

off.

He said the tour by the Zimbabwe team in 2015 and the

successful final of the PSL this year at Lahore were fledgling signs

that the cricketing world was opening up to Pakistan again.

“The PSL exposed the international fraternity to the

frustration and helplessness of the Pak players, especially the

young apprentices, who were being wronged by a situation which was

neither of their choice nor their making. The world was ready to

rally behind one of its core members,” he maintained.

“Not many would know of the persistence that went into

bringing the game back to the country. I was a member of the

Pakistan Task Team launched in 2009 to ensure the country stayed

afloat. I know of its continuous engagement with various quarters

and understand how I again have the opportunity of commentating from the box I so love!

“The barren cricket terrain of Pakistan is soon to be watered

again. Like a farmer who after having prepared the field and sowed

the seeds can now look forward to enjoying the fruits of his hard

labour, Pakistan cricket too will soon be reaping the benefits of

its hard slog over the past eight years,” he added.