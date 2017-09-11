World XI reaches Lahore for Independence Cup

LAHORE, Sep 11 (APP): ICC World XI,led by South African test cricketer,

Faf du Plessis, arrived here on Monday in the wee hours to play three T20 international matches Independence Cup.

The 14-member team barring, West Indies Samuel Badree, was warmly

received by the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sathi, Chief Operating Officer, Subhan Ahmad,Director Domestic Cricket, Haroon Rasheed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport. Provincial Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada was also present on the occasion.

Chairman PCB personally greeted all the team members of the World XI

for touring Pakistan.

Samuel who played the final of the Carrabin Premier League will

arriving Pakistan this (Monday) evening.

The seven country star studded World XI is: Faf du Plessis,Captain,

(South Africa),Hashim Amla (South Africa), Samuel Badree (Windies), George Bailey (Australia), Paul Collingwood (England), Ben Cutting (Australia), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh),David Miller (South Africa), Morne Morkel (South Africa),Tim Paine (wicketkeeper). (Australia),Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka),Darren Sammy (Windies) and Imran Tahir (South Africa).

The World XI was driven to a local hotel amid tight security and the

entire route from airport to hotel was heavily guarded.

Pakistan’s 16-member squad is: Sarfraz Ahmad (captain/wicketkeeper),

Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Baber Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz,Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Amir, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari and Sohail Khan.

Pakistan and World XI will play back to back matches,and the first T20

will be played tomorrow,Tuesday,followed by September 13 match with the third and last on September 15.

A full house will be watching the inaugural match whose all tickets have

already been sold out.