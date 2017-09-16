World XI captain delighted to see international cricket back to Pakistan

LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP): World XI captain, South African Faf du Plessis
has said that he was delighted to see the return of international cricket in Pakistan as the three match T20 independence Cup series ended on a positive note.
“It was a big honour to lead a world XI side and We are happy that
exciting cricket was played in the series which the home side won by demonstrating quality cricket”, he told in his post match comments after Pakistan beat them by 33 runs in the third and the last T20 on Friday night.
The foreign captain was of the view that all the members of the team
enjoyed their stay and playing cricket in Pakistan and they will be
leaving with memorable feelings.
“We are delighted that international cricket has finally returned
to Pakistan as players for different countries joined hands for that
good cause”,he added.
He praised the performance of the Pak team in the series and termed
it a strong side which has young blood. “In todays match their bowlers performed very well and restricted us from chasing the total which indicates that it is strong team and its batsmen also played good
innings to put us under pressure”,he said.
Answering a question if given the opportunity the world XI will like
to visit again to supplement the efforts of the PCB for having international cricket activity in Pakistan.
“All the three matches were very interesting and we are expecting
to make a come back todays game , the way we did in the second game, but unfortunately we could not achieve what we were planning”, said the
touring captain.
Faf du Plessis appreciated the crowd and said it was very thrilling
to play in front of such a lively backed crowd.
