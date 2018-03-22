World Water Day observed today

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Like other parts of the globe, International World Water Day was observed across the country on March 22 (Today) with the theme ‘Nature From Water’.

An international day to celebrate freshwater was recommended at the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED). The United Nations General Assembly responded by designating 22 March 1993 as the first World Water Day.

Each year, World Water Day highlights a specific aspect of freshwater, Private news channel reported.

In Pakistan, conferences, seminars and walks were arranged in major cities including Islamabad both at the public and private level.

Highlighting the importance of the day, the speakers at these seminars and conferences stressed upon the need of ensuring access of common man to healthy environment and clean drinking water.

Various NGOs working on environment organised walks to create public awareness about the importance of clean water and healthy environment. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with writings relating to environment and water issues.