World Press Photo exhibition concludes at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):A four-week World Press Photo Exhibition concluded here on Tuesday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), organized by Embassy of the Netherlands in Pakistan in collaboration with PNCA.

The World Press Photo Awards shine a light on the lives of people around the world. They show real people’s lives and often they reveal people living through their most difficult moments. They sometimes inspire us to act or change the way we behave and sometimes they tell us about ourselves; but every picture makes you think.

While some of the photographs depict everyday life, many of the photographs selected for the 2017 World Pres Photo Awards show some of the most difficult challenges facing the world today: poverty, hunger, the treatment of refugees, violence, ill health, environmental damage and discrimination.

The annual photo contest rewards photographers for the best single exposure pictures contributing to the past year of visual journalism. Whether entered as singles or stories, these pictures are judged in terms of their accurate, fair, and visually compelling insights about our world.

The contest was organized into categories and judged by a jury comprising leading photojournalism professionals. The membership of the jury changes every year, and is led by a chair and supported by a secretary who implements the rigorous judging procedures. The jury, chair and secretary are independent of the World Press Photo Foundation. The staff, board, and partners of the World Press Photo Foundation cannot direct the jury’s decisions.

The World Press Photo Foundation is a major force in developing and promoting the work of visual journalists and visual storytellers, with a range of activities and initiatives that span the globe.

It was formed in 1955, when a group of Dutch photographers organized a contest to expose their work to international colleagues and exchange knowledge with them. That annual competition has since grown into one of the most prestigious awards in photojournalism and digital storytelling, the exhibition it produces is seen by four million people worldwide each year, and the World Press Photo Foundation has become much more than a contest.

Freedom of expression, freedom of speech and freedom of the press are indispensable, and quality visual journalism is essential for the accurate and independent reporting that makes these freedoms possible. The World Press Photo Foundation works to develop and promote quality visual journalism and visual storytelling because people deserve to see their world and express themselves freely.