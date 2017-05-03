World Press Freedom Day being observed today

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): World Press Freedom Day is being observed across the globe including Pakistan on Wednesday to pay tribute to journalists who lost their lives in the performance

of their profession.

According to a private news channe, the day was first announced in 1993 by the United Nations General Assembly following a recommendation adopted at the 26th Session of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) General Conference in 1991.

Giving his message for the day, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government values freedom of press as an essential part of democracy.

Sharif said that responsible media helps in eliminating corruption,

lawlessness and terrorism by playing its role neutrally.

To highlight the importance of the day, Pakistan Federal Union of

Journalists (PFUJ) called upon journalists to observe the day by holding rallies throughout the country.

Meantime, several media houses will air stories, interviews, seminars,

conferences and in-depth reports in connection with press freedom issues.

Find the ranking of the countries in connection with the press freedom

issued for 2017 by Reporters Without Borders (For Freedom of Information) on its website.