World observed achievement of Pakistan against terrorism: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to United

States (US), Aizaz Chaudhry on Friday said world had observed the

achievement and success of Pakistan in war against terrorism.

Many countries of the world were holding discussions about

declining incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, he said talking to

PTV.

He said Pakistan had been fighting war on terrorism with

success and rendered lot of sacrifices in this regard. “Our

valiant armed forces had destroyed terrorists network from the

country, ” he said.

He said several countries in the region were facing worse

situation in law and order but peace was restoring in Pakistan.

Commenting on the statement of US President Donald Trump

regarding Pakistan, he said America had held economic and military

investment in Afghanistan aimed to improve the circumstances there

but it was fail in do so.

He alleged that US was trying to put his failure in

Afghanistan on Pakistan. He said Pakistan had conveyed its view

point to US regarding Afghanistan. Pakistan always wanted peace in

Afghanistan, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was enjoying good

relations with China, Russia and other countries.