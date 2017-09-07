World needs Pakistan to win war on terror: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Thursday asserted that the war against terrorism could neither be
fought nor won without Pakistan’s help.
“We are the only country in the world which is winning this war
and has an experience of facing and tackling this issue for the last
four decades,” he remarked.
Briefing the newsmen at the conclusion of the three-day Pakistan’s
envoy conference at Foreign Office here, the minister said that
the world, especially this region, will always need Pakistan’s
help and experience to cope with the menace of terrorism.
He said that Pakistan’s ambassador to US Aizaz Choudhary
thoroughly briefed the envoys about the situation that arose after the
US President Donald Trump’s policy for South Asia and Afghanistan.
To a question about Pak-US relations in the emerging geo-political
scenario, he said: “We want to remain engaged with the US, and we have maintained those relations. We want to maintain relationship with the
US based on mutual respect.”
He said unlike the past Pakistan was no more dependent on
the US. America was a big market and Pakistan wanted its
products reached there. However, the world had to recognize our accomplishments in the war against terror.
Responding to a query, he said that Pakistan was facing the blunt of
that war directly on its soil while other countries were fighting
it on other’s lands.
“We do not want economic dependence on America or any other
country to the extent that may compromise on our national interest,
it is unacceptable to make Pakistan a scapegoat,” he said.
Pakistan ambassadors from India, China, Russia, Iran and
Saudi Arabia gave detailed view of the situation with regard
to Pakistan’s diplomatic relationships with their
respective assigned countries.
“In this conference, we have tried to understand the world’s
perception about Pakistan’s effort and sacrifices in the ongoing
war against terrorism,” he said.
Pakistan also tried to create a new narrative on
diplomatic front which would be promoted to the world through
its embassies and dignitaries around the globe, he informed.
Khawaja Asif said that the Prime Minister was also briefed
about the efforts and recommendations on the part of our ambassadors.
He said that Pakistan had been quite successful in war on terror
so far. “Major part of the infection has been tackled and peace has been restored in most parts of the country”, he added.
He reaffirmed that Pakistan is a great country that knows how to defend itself and survive respectfully in a civilized world.
He said he would meet dignitaries of different countries on the
sidelines of United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) upcoming session.
