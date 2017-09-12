World must unite to fight expanding desertification: Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): Climate Change Minister, Senator

Mushahidullah Khan on Tuesday said that rapidly expanding

desertification is eating into vast tracks of rich fertile land,

pose a greater risk to the global environmental sustainability, food

security and social and economic stability in different countries

including Pakistan.

But afforestation, sustainable animal grazing, rainwater

harvesting programmes and effective monitoring systems can

effectively help fight the desertification, he suggested.

“The desertification is a “silent, invisible crisis” of land

degradation, a global phenomenon, which is one of the humanity’s

most pressing problems that undermines efforts to achieve food

security, secure livelihoods, social stability and health and

economic development goals,” he said on while addressing at a high-

level ministerial segment of the UN-led international Convention on

Desertification being held in in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, China said

a press release issued here today.

Mushahidullah Khan said, “Tackling desertification, which is

fast devouring fertile lands and exacerbated by overgrazing,

deforestation and groundwater reserves and surface wateer runoff,

must be recognised now as a critical and essential part of

adaptation to climate change and mitigation of global biodiversity

and food production losses.”

The13th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 13) of

the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD)

being held from September 6-17,2017 is an annual event.

Government delegations from around 195 countries have

assembled at the 13th desertification convention to decide on the

global strategic framework that will guide global `desertification

combating action’ under the Convention from 2018-2030.

Climate Change Minister Senator Mushahidullah Khan is currently leading an official delegation at the UN Convention, who highlighted issues of desertification, land degradation and land erosion, which have exacerbated in Pakistan because of global warming-induced climate

change.

Established in 1994, the United Nations to Combat

Desertification (UNCCD) is the sole legally binding international

agreement linking environment and development to sustainable land

management.

The Convention addresses specifically the arid, semi-

arid and dry sub-humid areas, known as the drylands, where some of

the most vulnerable ecosystems and peoples can be found.

According to UNCCD reports, Desertification – land degradation

in arid and semi-arid areas – is a pressing global environmental

challenge, currently affecting an estimated 100-200 million people.

One-third of all people on Earth – about 2 billion in number – are

potential victims.

The climate change minister and senator Mushahidullah Khan

urged the government delegations and civil society members from 195

counties at the UN Convention to treat desertification as an

agricultural, social and economic problem instead of sidelining it

as an environmental issue.

Drawing global community’s attention at the desertification

convention, the climate change minister emphasised in his address

that tackling desertification requires the international community

to jointly roll out a viable global policy mechanism to cope growing

desertification, which pose grave risks to the sustainability of

lives and livelihoods of nearly two billion people, who live in arid

and semi-arid areas and rely on land resources for the food and

income.

He told the international delegations that like in many

African and Asia-Pacific countries, desertification has emerged as

a major socio-economic and environmental challenge in Pakistan,

devouring vast tracks of rich fertile lands and risking country’s

food security efforts.

“Pakistan is facing with daunting challenges of combating

desertification, with more than 80 percent of the land classified as

arid and semi-arid and severely affected by desertification, land

degradation and recurring droughts. The drylands of Balochistan,

Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab face increasing land

degradation and desertification,” Mushahidullah Khan told the

participants of the high-level ministerial segment of the UNCCD.

He highlighted that as Pakistan’s population grows and the

effects of climate change take hold, desertification has become a

major source of concern for the country’s fragile ecosystem.

“Pakistan’s agricultural land is vulnerable to desertification

– the process by which arable land becomes desert due to drought,

deforestation, inappropriate agricultural practices, the effects of

climate change, or a combination of all of these,” he added.

He also appraised the participants that as part of global

efforts to combat desertification and drought, second phase of the

five-year ambitious Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) was being implemented in Pakistan’s desertification-hit districts. The

project for 2015-2020 was being supported by the Global Environment

Facility and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Mushahidullah Khan further explained that “SLMP aims to

implement United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and

implement sustainable land management practices over entire

landscapes in arid and semi-arid landscapes.

The initiative is supporting the development of comprehensive land use policies,providing training to individuals and institutions across Pakistan,and helping develop district and village level land use plans to improve practices at the local level”.

During his address, the climate change minister noted that

land degradation as a result of the desertification has been

increasingly contributing to severe drought and loss of food

production, biodiversity could displace millions across the world

including Pakistan

He told the participants that reports of UN’s Food and

Agriculture (FAO) agency have already warned that desertification

could displace 135 million people across the world including

Pakistan by 2030, unless action is taken to restore and rehabilitate

degraded land.

He suggested that encouraging pastoral communities to do

things such as use new techniques to conserve underground water,

manage their livestock more efficiently and protect local

biodiversity can all go a long way to addressing the problems of

desertification and sustainable land management.

Mushahidullah Khan joined with global leaders at the

desertification convention for new desertification monitoring and

assessment systems to mitigate fallouts of the desertification

globally.

He underlined that these very systems are must to help make

tracking land degradation – and progress against it – easier and

more effective.