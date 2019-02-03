World must respond to wake up call by Kashmiris: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) was grave which warranted the world to take notice of the worst kind of human rights violations by the occupation forces.

Talking to media persons after his arrival in London, the foreign minister regretted the silence of the world over unabated incidents of torture and aggression, indiscriminate use of pellet guns by the Indian forces and rape and killing spree of the innocent Kashmiris in the IoK.

He said during the visit of Indian Premier Modi to IoK, there was complete shutter down strike in Srinagar.