World must help to end Indian brutalities in held Kashmir: Kashmiri Leaders

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (APP):US-based Kashmiri leaders called on the international community to help bring an end to the ongoing Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir as Pakistan assured full political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people at all world forum for their right to self-determination.

Kashmiri leaders from across the United States gathered at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington for a seminar entitled “Kashmir: The Seventy Years Struggle” to mark the Kashmir Black Day which is observed every year on October 27.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry urged the international community to take notice of the gross human rights violated perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

He drew the world attention to the wave of ongoing violence and events of the past 15 months ever since the death of Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani and said that the resilience of the Kashmiri people has proved that their spirit and determination remains unflinching in the face of Indian brutality.

He assured the Kashmiri community that Pakistan will continue to lend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir at all international fora.

Kashmiri American Committee Secretary General Sardar Zulfiqar Khan, former member Azad Jammu & Kashmir Council Sardar Sawaar Khan and George Washington University professor Dr. Imtiaz Khan also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers highlighted the plight of the innocent Kashmiris, particularly women and children, who continue to face the wrath of Indian atrocities since the last seventy years. They called upon human rights organizations to raise their voice against India’s barbaric acts in the Kashmir Valley.

The Kashmiri representatives reaffirmed the resolve of the Muslims of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian oppression.

Highlighting the historical context of the dispute, two distinguished former diplomats, Ambassador Touqir Hussain and former Foreign Secretary Riaz Mohammad Khan drew the attention of the international community to numerous UN Security Council resolutions under which the people of Kashmir have been promised the right to self-determination through a UN-mandated plebiscite.

The two speakers also emphasized that both governments in India and Pakistan need to resume dialogue to arrive at a political solution that is satisfactory to the Kashmiri people.

Each year, October 27 is marked by Kashmiris around the world as Kashmir Black Day. It was on this this day in 1947 that Indian forces landed in Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it.