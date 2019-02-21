‘World Mother Language’ day celebrated with aim to protect endangered languages

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Nations across the world including Pakistan were celebrated the International Mother Language Day on Thursday with an aim to protect endangered languages.

International Mother Language Day has been observed every year since February 2000 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000.