World leaders talk on terrorism elimination in Summit: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister, Dr Musadik Malik Monday said the world leaders had talked about elimination of terrorism in Arab-Islamic American Summit.

The Islamic Coalition Force (ICF) was imperative to tackle

terrorism issues , he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in

war against terrorism.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

(PTI) chief Imran Khan should avoid giving controversial statements on national and international issues.

Musadik Malik urged PTI leaders avoid to use unparlimentary

language against political opponents for point scoring.