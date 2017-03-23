World leaders felicitate govt, people of Pakistan on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Heads of states and governments of various countries have extended good wishes and congratulations to the government and people of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day.

According to Radio Pakistan, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier

of State Council Li Keqiang in their separate messages have said that Pakistani people have properly responded to different kinds of challenges and made new achievements in maintaining national security, stability and economic development.

French President Fran‡ois Hollande and Indian President Pranab

Mukherjee have also extended their greetings and felicitations to the Government and people of Pakistan on Pakistan Day.

In his felicitation message on the eve of Pakistan Day, US Ambassador

to Pakistan David Hale said his country will continue to work with Pakistan for shared interests in stability, interfaith harmony and development.