World Labour Day observed with pledge to make workers prosperous

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP):The World Labour Day was observed in Pakistan Tuesday realizing importance of a vibrant and prosperous workforce to move the country forward on sustainable path of progress and economic uplift.

The day was marked across the country to commemorate the workers who laid down their lives in the American industrial town of Chicago some 132 years ago in May 1886 while demanding an eight-hour workday.

In all the major cities of the country, a number of labour organizations held seminars, conferences and rallies to highlight the problems of the labour community, and to ensure ways and means to establish a cordial relationship between the employer and employee.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in his message on the Labour Day, reiterated to protect the rights of workers, saying the government believed that only a healthy, happy, well-educated and well-paid workforce could enable Pakistan to attain its full social and economic potential.

“The government’s goal of rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth is only being realized because of our hardworking, dedicated and committed workforce,” he said.

The prime minister said the federal government was fully committed to taking all measures, in cooperation with the provincial governments, to ensure the welfare of workers and their families as well as to raise their standards of living.

President Mamnoon Hussain, in his message, said the policies of incumbent government were aimed at protecting the rights of labourers in accordance with the Islamic teachings and international laws.

He said the government had proposed a reasonable increase in the wages of workers in the recent budget, which manifested its passion for their development and well-being.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the dream of attaining national progress could not be materialized without ensuring prosperity of the workforce.

He said all institutions, including the Parliament, would not only have to ensure implementation of labour laws with regard to protecting their rights but also accelerating joint efforts for social and economic uplift of the workers.

Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, had struggled for workers’ rights and got approved initial legislations in that regard.

Although, the later parliaments also continued making legislation for the workers’ welfare, but the real challenge remained their implementation in letter and spirit, he added.

He expressed the resolve that the Upper House of the Parliament always played an active role for the workers’ well-being and would continue with the renewed resolve for their betterment in future too.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said observing the Labour Day was an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of working men and women, who were an indispensable pillar for the national development.

While remembering the Chicago Martyrs on this day for their valiant struggle against oppression, exploitation and injustice, he said, “We also pay tribute to the labour community for its valuable contribution to the nation building.”