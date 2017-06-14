World junior women softball championship match programme released

LAHORE, June 14 (APP)- The World Baseball Softball Confederation has

revealed the pools and official game schedule for the 2017 WBSC Junior Women’s Softball World Championship to be played from July 24-30 in Clearwater, Florida, USA.

According to information made available to APP here on Wednesday a

record number of 26 nations in the women’s youth softball flagship event have been drawn into four pools and will play a round-robin to begin the world tournament.

Following is the formation of the pools,

Pool A: Chinese Taipei, Guatemala, Italy, Philippines, Turkey, South Africa, USA

Pool B: Australia, Bahamas, Brazil, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Peru

Pool C: Argentina, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, India, New Zealand, Puerto Rico

Pool D: Canada, China, Great Britain, Ireland, Korea, Mexico

The official tournament schedule features a total of 99 games, which

will be played over seven days before crowning softball’s world champions.

All the 26 participating National teams will be competing on Opening Day

and day one to four of the event will feature round-robin action of each pool.

Nations will be battling to finish among the top two in their respective

groups to advance into the championship round-robin (2 pools). Teams finishing third and fourth in pool play will be placed in a placement pool and play in a double page system to determine 9th to 16th Place. Teams finishing lower than 4th Place in their respective pools will compete against each other in a single elimination format for 17th to 26th Place.

Days 5 and 6 will see the championship section through the double page

playoff and the placement section continuing through either a double page or single elimination format depending on their round robin finish.

Day 7 will showcase the bronze and gold medal games, in addition to the

placement round final.

The gold medal game will take centre stage on July 30 followed by bronze

medal match. The hosts United States will enter as the defending women’s softball’s U-19 world champions.