World ignoring India’s nuclear expansion at its own peril, says Belfer Center scholar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): India’s nuclear expansion needed

greater international attention as it was an emerging threat for

world peace and security and not just for Pakistan, said a scholar

specializing in strategic stability dynamics in South Asia on Monday.

Dr Mansoor Ahmed, a post-doctoral fellow at Belfer Center for

Science and International Affairs at Harvard-Kennedy School was

speaking at a round-table conference at Strategic Vision Institute

(SVI), a local think tank, on `FMCT and Global Fissile Material

Inventories’.

He said India was aiming to become a major global player for

which it was exponentially expanding its nuclear capabilities.

“The central pillar of their strategy is their ability to produce

larger quantities of unguarded (not covered under IAEA safeguards) fissile

material stockpiles. This is an emerging threat for countries like

China and possibly the United States in next 10-15 years.”

The Indian fissile material production capacity includes

military reactors, unsafeguarded power reactors, the enrichment

program and the breeder program.

Full potential of Indian existing and planned capacity has to

be taken into account, the scholar contended and underscored that

there is no independent verification about how much of the fissile

material from unsafeguarded program has been converted into weapon

grade.

He regretted that global focus remained on Pakistan due to the

prevailing narrative that it had the world’s fastest growing

program.

He said this was untrue. The Western scholars, he observed,

“cherry-pick” information and apply different standards to Pakistan

and India, while making such assessments.

In Pakistan’s case, Western analysts, he said, project that

Pakistan’s entire fissile material had been converted into weapons,

whereas the yardstick in case of India was different.

“India outstrips Pakistan in fissile material production

exponentially,” he maintained adding no other non-NPT state was

increasing its fissile material stocks as was India.

“India is actively building capabilities that are far in

excess of its immediate requirement for minimum deterrence and it is

no coincidence that Indians are changing their stated nuclear

posture from counter-value to counter-force capability.”

Pakistan’s stockpiles, Dr Mansoor Ahmed said, were barely

enough for meeting the requirements of the existing delivery

systems. Pakistan, he stressed, neither had unsafeguarded heavy

water reactors, from which diversions could be made for military

purposes, nor were there unsafeguarded civilian Plutonium stockpiles.

Moreover, he said, Pakistan lacks capability for effective

counter-force targeting.

Expansion of Indian nuclear capabilities, Dr Ahmed warned,

could lead to “rapid escalation” and “deterrence failure” in South

Asia.

Stockpiles are at the center of the row holding the start of

negotiations on the proposed Fissile Material Cut-Off Treaty (FMCT)

at the Conference on Disarmament. Pakistani position has been that

negotiating a treaty that only bans future production of fissile

material without taking into account the existing stockpiles would

freeze the existing asymmetries. This, it is feared, would put

Pakistan at a permanent disadvantage vis-…-vis India and undermine

its security interests.

SVI President Dr Zafar Iqbal Cheema questioned Western

pressure on Pakistan to allow the start of FMCT negotiations. He

said position taken by Pakistan is logical given the way India is

expanding its stockpiles. He also pointed out that internationally

there are no standard inventories of stockpiles and the various

sources available give divergent information.