World Humanitarian Day to be observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): The United Nations’ (UN) World

Humanitarian Day will be observed on August 19 to honors all

humanitarians who have worked in the promotion of the humanitarian

cause, and those who have lost their lives in the cause of duty.

It aims to increase public awareness about humanitarian

assistance activities worldwide and the importance of

international cooperation.

Many communities and organizations try to increase the

importance of humanitarians by distributing publicity and

information material.

More than 700 humanitarian workers have died or experienced

the most dangerous situations while trying to help those in need.

World Humanitarian Day was established by the General

Assembly of the UN in December 2008 and was first observed in

August 2009.

The total number of people affected by natural disasters has

risen over the past decade, and about 211 million people are

directly affected each year.

Women and children are especially affected because of their

ongoing struggles with poverty, insecurity, hunger, poor health

and environmental decline.

Around the world, conflict is exacting a massive toll on

people’s lives. Trapped in wars that are not of their making,

millions of civilians are forced to hide or run for their lives.

Children are taken out of school, families are displaced

from their homes, and communities are torn apart, while the world

is not doing enough to stop their suffering.

At the same time, health and aid workers – who risk their

lives to care for people affected by violence – are increasingly

being targeted.

For WHD 2017, humanitarian partners are coming together to

reaffirm that civilians caught in conflict are #NotATarget.

Through a global online campaign featuring an innovative

partnership with Facebook Live, together with events held around

the world, we will raise our voices to advocate for those most

vulnerable in war zones, and demand that world leaders do

everything their power to protect civilians in conflict.

This campaign follows on the UN Secretary-General’s report

on protection of civilians, which was launched earlier this year.

Laying out his `path to protection’, the Secretary-General calls

for enhanced respect for international humanitarian and human

rights law, and protection of civilians, including humanitarian

and medical workers as well as civilian infrastructure.