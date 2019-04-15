KARACHI, Apr 15 (APP):Cricket World Cup Trophy-2019 was displayed to NBP’s corporate and priority customers here at National Bank of Pakistan’s Head Office on Monday.

The trophy was brought to NBP under Pakistan Army protocol and it was unveiled by NBP President Arif Usmani in the bank’s auditorium, in the presence of a big number of NBP corporate customers and media.

For the promotion of ICC World Cup, Golotlo has brought the original World Cup Trophy to Pakistan. The Golotlo is the official sponsor of the upcoming ICC World Cup taking up in England and Wales from May 30, 2019.

Golotlo is the loyalty partner of the NBP in its new e-banking product of EMV Debit Card, which is powered by Union Pay International.

Being the partner, Golotlo accepted the request of NBP to bring the trophy to the bank.

After unveiling the trophy, NBP President said this day was a big day for the National Bank to be the host for the world cup trophy.

“Our bank is the first bank in Pakistan to bring World Cup trophy,” he remarked.

On this occasion,NBP President spoke about the bank’s initiatives taken towards digitalisation and e-banking including EMV Debit Card.

NBP was on the track of fast digitalisation, Arif Usmani re-affirmed.